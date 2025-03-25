Demi Moore finally makes stance strong against award season snub

American actress and producer Demi Moore has reportedly grasped a brand new outlook towards life since her Oscars snub.

The news has been shared by an inside source close to RadarOnline.

According to their findings, the star is “already looking ahead”, and it’s come after her ‘shocking’ loss.

For right now the star is taking full-time care of her ex-husband Bruce Willis who developed dementia.

It is pertinent to mention that in the 2025 season she did win a Golden Globe for her performance in The Substance and said in her acceptance speech, “Wow, I really wasn't expecting that. I'm just in shock right now.”

“I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor. I'm just so humbled and so grateful.”

She also added at the time, “30 years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress. At that time I made that mean that this wasn't something that I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn't be acknowledged.”

“I bought in, and I believed that, and that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it – maybe I was complete, maybe I've done what I was supposed to do,” the actress concluded by saying as well.