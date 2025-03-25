Gene Hackman ‘avoidable' death: Dr shares his terror and cries for help

The truth behind the final days that led Gene Hackman to lose his life have just been brought to light.

According to a report by RadarOnline, the lives of reclusive duo, Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa came to an abrupt end at the ages of 95 and 65 respectively, but they were discovered over two weeks after they both passed.

According to reports however, there is a chance that Hackman wouldn’t have died, had he not shut himself away from the world and this claim has been made by an expert named Dr. Gabe Mirkin.

He explained that while Betsy passed as a result of a rare rodent disease called antavirus pulmonary syndrome, Hackman’s death was avoidable.

For those unversed the Hollywood star suffered from dementia and after their bodies were recovered it was revealed that while the star had water in his stomach, there was no food to be found.

He is also reported to have been wandering aimlessly around his home till his own death on Feburary 17th, a few days after his wife.

Specilations by authories conclude that Hackman was likely suffering from “confusion” and “despair” after his wife’s passing and probably even “cried out for help” in his final days.

In the eyes of the expert, “This is the danger of having only one caregiver.”

Because “even with his health problems, if Mr. Hackman had been institutionalized – or at least had a professional assisted living caregiver – he may well have lived to be 100.”

It is also pertinent to mention that attempts at accessing his medication were also made by the actor, because his heart pills were found scattered on a counter near where Betsy’s body was found.

“Mr. Hackman may have been trying to take his medication, but didn't know how,” Dr Mirkin added. But “He likely didn't know, or was unable to process, that his wife had died.”

This is because “a demented person just cannot recognize things and the situation they are in. And he probably couldn't eat because food had been given to him and he was no longer able to do things for himself.”

A similar sentiment has been added by their family friend who shared their two cents about the couple’s relationship with those around them in their final few years.

According to the pal, Hackman hadn’t been seen in public since before the pandemic began in 2020, however Betsy would be seen often enough heading to the pharmacy or buying groceries, something she did on her final day alive as well.

“Betsy was well-liked in the community, and certainly her heart was in the right place when it came to looking out for Gene,” they explained.

“But it was a tragic mistake in being his sole caregiver and keeping Gene away from the world.”

Before concluding the same pal also added, “I am sure that in her mind she never thought she would go first, but when she caught this horrible virus and died, it left Gene all alone – with him no longer having any ability to fend for himself.”