Meghan Markle exploits her children Archie, Lilibet once more

Meghan Markle has been called out for making a very calculated move with her Instagram.

For those unversed this is in relation to her post about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, followed quickly by her storefront that has commissionable links.

Royal author and journalist Phil Dampier addressed his thoughts about the whole thing in an interview with The Sun.

In his eyes, “Nothing happens by accident” especially when one notes the timing of both posts.

Because “she would have thought this through and knows putting a photo of her children out at the same time as her clothing line would get maximum publicity.”

And to Mr Dampier “It begs the question whether Meghan is exploiting her two children who remain in the line of succession. I’d expect the Palace to take a dim view of this.”

Dickie Arbiter, the former press secretary of the late Queen Elizabeth II also shared similar sentiments but added a direct jibe against the Duchess as well.

He said, “It’s tacky — everything they do is tacky”, and also added that it all looked like “a mixture of a lack of imagination and desperation”.