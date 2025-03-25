Photo: Vittoria Ceretti details struggles of dating Leonardo DiCaprio: 'Annoying'

Vittoria Ceretti recently opened up about her romance with Leonardo DiCaprio.

During a new confessional with Vogue France for their April 2025 issue, Vittoria Ceretti talked about her high-profile romance with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Keeping Leonardo’s name under wraps, the 26-year-old referred to him as a "very, very famous actor" in the interview translated from French.

For those unversed, the Oscars winning actor and the Italian model have been dating since August 2023 since they crossed paths in Milan.

"But I prefer not to go into details," she insisted, according to the comments translated from French.

Addressing the implications of dating an A-listed star, she continued, "As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' - or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter."

"And that can be extremely annoying. Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex,” she also shared.

Before signing off from the chat, she remarked, So, it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you" before noting that that didn’t “alarm” her because “love protects and gives confidence.