Meghan Markle to steal spotlight from King Charles, Queen Camilla?

March 26, 2025

Meghan Markle once again appears to divert attention from the royal family.

With the Duchess of Sussesx’s podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, set to launch, it has sparked concerns of overshadowing King Charles and Queen Camilla’s highly anticipated trip to Italy.

King and Queen are set to embark on a historic tour from April 7 to April 10, with key engagements in Rome and Ravenna.

Meanwhile, the release of Meghan’s podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, is expected to take place around the same time, sparking speculations that it could overshadow Charles and Camilla’s royal tour.

It is worth mentioning that this isn’t the first time Meghan has drawn attention away from royal events.

In 2022, the release of the Netflix documentary trailer coincided with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s trip to Boston for the Earthshot Prize.

Notably, during the trip King Charles will also meet Pope Francis at St. Paul’s Basilica in the Vatican on April 8. Moreover, the trip also coincides with the monarchs’ 20th wedding anniversary, which they will celebrate during their stay.

