Meghan Markle career ‘priority' is ‘money-making ventures'

Meghan Markle is moving into the influencer industry with a swift entry, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex is all set to launch her brand named ‘As Ever,’ is targeting commission based income stream.

Expert Jennifer Newton writes for Mirror: “First, we had the Instagram account, followed by the new lifestyle brand launch and then the Netflix show. And just hours after announcing the opening of her new online ShopMy page, Meghan Markle has dropped a trailer for her brand new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.”

She adds: “At just over a minute long, the teaser, set to an upbeat soundtrack, features the Duchess of Sussex promising that the new series will have advice on how to create ‘billion-dollar businesses.’ She tells listeners: ‘We’re diving into the highs… and the lows… and the kind of advice that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses… and of course, we’re gonna get some girl talk.’

“It's no surprise that Meghan has appeared to focus the show on women making strides in business - much like her short-lived Archetypes podcast, which explored female stereotypes. But deciding that the point of this new podcast is how to run a successful female-founded business is very telling.”

“It seems to signal that for Meghan, her money-making ventures are her career priority as she moves into what many would describe as the influencer industry. Just hours before the podcast trailer dropped, she announced on her Instagram stories, she had set up a ShopMy account,” notes the expert.