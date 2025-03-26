 
Chappell Roan makes shocking revelation about her serious relationship

Chappell Roan has been in relationship for six months

Web Desk
March 26, 2025

Chappell Roan has just now revealed that she is “very much in love.”

While appearing on Call Her Daddy, the songstress candidly discussed her serious relationship.

"No, it’s serious. I’m very in love, but I am pro-single,” the Grammy award winner began.

"Everyone should be single, I’m serious. Be single. Stop dating. Be single. Have a great time alone. Find out for yourself if you can one hundred per cent be okay alone before you date.”

Emphasizing the importance of self-love before dating someone, she said, "That’s what I found out. I had a great time when I was single, and I know that I’ll be okay, and now I have an awesome time that I’m with someone."

However, the Pink Pony Club singer has chosen to keep her partner’s identity under wraps but admitted, "I’m usually the one who makes – like in every circumstance – I make the first move.”

"I haven’t dated someone since this all really, really blew up. I’m dating the same person that I was dating before I like blew up, so I’m not sure how I would date now,” the 27-year-old singer concluded.

