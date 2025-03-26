Photo: Brad Pitt seething as Angelina Jolie takes credit for 'humanitarian' daughter: Report

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara reportedly has been making her parents proud.

According to the latest report of RadarOnline.com, Brad Pitt has been missing his estranged daughter.

Reportedly, Brad Pitt has been struggling to accept the fact that his kids have turned their backs on him.

“Right now, all he can do is watch from a distance, which is very hard, but as a parent, the pain is worth it to see his daughter shining so brightly,” a source tipped.

The insider went on to add, “As you can imagine, Angelina’s getting the credit for nurturing this side of Zahara and creating a young humanitarian.”

Before signing off from the chat, the insider noted, “And to be fair, she has done a lot to open doors for Zahara, she’s clearly the role model for her daughter and she’s darn proud.”

Meanwhile, Angelina and her kids, namely Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne have been planning a birthday party for the actress’ 50th birthday.