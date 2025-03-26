 
Mandy Moore announces major decision post LA wildfires

Mandy Moore was one of the celebrities who lost her home due to the LA wildfires

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2025

Mandy Moore just revealed she is "looking forward to rebuilding" her family home.

The 40-year-old actress had previously revealed that her home was destroyed in the Los Angeles wildfires that broke out earlier this year.

However, Mandy is now planning ahead and looking forward to working with the interior designer, Sarah Sherman Samuel, to rebuild her home.

Taking to her Instagram, Sarah uploaded some pictures of The Princess Diaries star’s former kitchen and wrote, "the guest house kitchen at our #moorespanishrevival project was such a fun one to dream up.”

“Unfortunately the building was lost to the fires. we only have these few unstyled iPhone snaps from when I visited to do a final punch list a few weeks before, which don’t do this cheery kitchen justice. thankfully @mandymooremm and @taylordawesgoldsmith have found a place to land and the plans to rebuild are already in the works. I don’t think we will change a thing…” she further wrote.

Sarah continued, "this was the first kitchen I was able to use my paintable modern beaded cabinets from my line for @semihandmade. The vintage table and stools were such a perfect fit (holler at me if you know of similar), the wood cabinet that houses the @jennair fridge will definitely make it into version 2.0 as well as the gorgeous herringbone floors from @stugastudio. (sic)"

Replying to her, Mandy Moore stated on her official Instagram, "I miss this space and our home and Altadena immensely so I'm looking forward to rebuilding version 2.0 with @sarahshermansamuel, @emilyfarnhamarchitecture and @bronstruction. (sic)"

