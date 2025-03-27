Chappell Roan spills on dealbreakers as she reveals new romance

Chappell Roan has her non-negotiables when it comes to dating.

The 27-year-old popstar made an appearnace in the Tuesday, March 25 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, and talked about some dealbreaker that the My Kink Is Karma musician has at the begining of a relationahip.

"Bad breath. Chewing with their mouth open is cray-cray. People who, like, don't tip," Roan shared with host Alex Cooper. "That freaks me out. Or if they treat their waiter bad, I will never talk to them the same."

She also revealed that she doesn't like people who "talk about their exes badly or the women in their family badly."

"I don't date men anymore, but that was, like, a common thing. Isn't it crazy? It was, like, talking s*** about their mom, about their sister," Roan remembered.

Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, also mentioned that she is "sensitive to smells,"

Moreover, the Grammy-winning pop star also noted that people's "music taste says a lot" about them.

"If someone doesn't like Beyoncé, I'm like, that says a lot more than what I need," she added.

Moreover, during her interview, Roan candidly revealed that she was in a serious relationship.