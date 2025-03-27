US approves nearly $2 billion defence deal with Qatar

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani during a meeting with US President Donald Trump. — Reuters/File

DUBAI: The United States has approved the sale of advanced military equipment to Qatar, valued at nearly $2 billion.

According to the Defende Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the deal, officially worth $1.96 billion, includes sophisticated drones, bombs, and advanced defence systems to bolster Qatar’s military capabilities.

The agreement comprises the sale of eight MQ-9B drones, 500-pound precision-guided bombs, radar systems, satellite communication systems, and advanced targeting equipment.

To ensure optimal use of the military hardware, the deal also includes training and technical support for Qatari personnel, read the statement.

The DSCA, which oversees the sale of US military equipment to foreign countries, highlighted that the sale is aimed at enhancing Qatar's surveillance and defence capabilities.

US officials said that the equipment would help Qatar counter regional security threats and strengthen the protection of its territorial integrity.

They have also emphasised that the military sale would not disturb the balance of power in the region. They reassured neighbouring countries that the transaction is in line with maintaining regional stability.

According to the US Statement Department, the United States and Qatar have the following defence cooperation agreements: 2012 General Security of Military Information Agreement, 2013 Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement, 2013 Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geospatial Intelligence, 2014 Defence Cooperation Agreement, 2016 Communications Interoperability and Security Memorandum of Agreement, and 2020 Maritime Implementing Agreement.

Two major American defence companies, General Atomics and Lockheed Martin, will spearhead the production and supply of the equipment.