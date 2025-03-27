 
Geo News

Kris Jenner makes fun of Kim Kardashian's 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kris Humphries just 72 days after their marriage

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2025

Kris Jenner makes fun of Kim Kardashians 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries
Kris Jenner makes fun of Kim Kardashian's 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries

Kris Jenner has playfully trolled her daughter Kim Kardashian's 72-day marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries.

During Tuesday's episode of The Kardashians, the 69-year-old matriarch quipped to partner Corey Gamble that she hopes Kim's next marriage actually sticks.

"I went to Kim’s house and she was explaining to me how she was building this whole other area and adding onto the house," she told Corey.

Kris further shared, "And there was a whole men’s bathroom and closet area. I’m like, ‘Are you trying to tell me something? Is something happening I don’t know about?’ She goes, ‘Well, yeah, this is for my future husband.’ I’m like, ‘What?’"

Corey added, "Hopefully, she can get married one more time and then she’ll be good for like 60 years."

Meanwhile, the TV personality poked fun at Kim's second marriage to the professional player.

"Longer than 72 days!" joked Kris. "She’s going to be married to the love of her life. She just hasn’t met him yet. It’ll happen."

For those unversed, Kim filed for divorce from Kris just 72 days after their marriage.

Selena Gomez, Justin, Hailey Bieber feud takes 'ugly turn': Source
Selena Gomez, Justin, Hailey Bieber feud takes 'ugly turn': Source
'BLACKPINK' Jennie gets honest about work life balance struggle
'BLACKPINK' Jennie gets honest about work life balance struggle
Rare reason why Bradley Cooper prefers to keep Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk 'separate'
Rare reason why Bradley Cooper prefers to keep Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk 'separate'
Prince Harry is slowly becoming worn down as drama comes up to his neck video
Prince Harry is slowly becoming worn down as drama comes up to his neck
Prince Harry's fears his nightmare is coming true as the country kicks him in the teeth video
Prince Harry's fears his nightmare is coming true as the country kicks him in the teeth
Kylie Jenner's worst nightmare comes true as Timothee Chalamet pulls away: Source
Kylie Jenner's worst nightmare comes true as Timothee Chalamet pulls away: Source
Prince Harry gets put on blast hating black women video
Prince Harry gets put on blast hating black women
Inside Sabrina Carpenter's post 'Disney' freedom and success
Inside Sabrina Carpenter's post 'Disney' freedom and success