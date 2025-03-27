Kris Jenner makes fun of Kim Kardashian's 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries

Kris Jenner has playfully trolled her daughter Kim Kardashian's 72-day marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries.

During Tuesday's episode of The Kardashians, the 69-year-old matriarch quipped to partner Corey Gamble that she hopes Kim's next marriage actually sticks.

"I went to Kim’s house and she was explaining to me how she was building this whole other area and adding onto the house," she told Corey.

Kris further shared, "And there was a whole men’s bathroom and closet area. I’m like, ‘Are you trying to tell me something? Is something happening I don’t know about?’ She goes, ‘Well, yeah, this is for my future husband.’ I’m like, ‘What?’"

Corey added, "Hopefully, she can get married one more time and then she’ll be good for like 60 years."

Meanwhile, the TV personality poked fun at Kim's second marriage to the professional player.

"Longer than 72 days!" joked Kris. "She’s going to be married to the love of her life. She just hasn’t met him yet. It’ll happen."

For those unversed, Kim filed for divorce from Kris just 72 days after their marriage.