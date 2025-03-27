'Happy Death Day' director gets honest about sequel 3

Happy Death Day director, Christopher Landon, has opened up about the movie's sequel, as it's been six years since the second installment was released.

During an interview with SFX, the Hollywood film director candidly talked about a weird discussion with Universal pictures about the sequel.

"I didn’t write the script because I never want to count my chickens and get ahead of myself. But I was ready to go and start writing this, but then it was sort of like, it was weird,” he began.

“We had a lot of fits and spurts in terms of 'maybe we’ll do it'. At one point they talked about it becoming a three-part event thing for [streaming service] Peacock, which was kind of weird."

"I was like, ‘Alriiiiiight! Whatever it takes.’ But then it went away and that was the last we ever heard of it – which was years ago," the 50-year-old director added.

Referring towards grossing $125.5 million against a production budget of $4.8 million of the first movie, he said, "It’s been an interesting journey because both movies were financially very successful."

“So I think it’s left us and a lot of fans scratching their heads as to why we weren’t allowed to make a third. But I don’t control the purse strings, I don’t call those shots.”

Before concluding, Landon shared, "That’s entirely up to Blumhouse and Universal, if they have an appetite or interest in it.”