Joe Budden's neighbours take bold step

Joe Budden, a popular podcaster, has been sued by his neighbours, who said he had been threatened them over a complaint they filed last year of his nude incident.



According to TMZ, John and Yuliya Aksoy, through their lawyer Thomas Mirigliano, filed a civil lawsuit in which they claimed the podcaster and his co-host Melyssa Ford engaged in a “campaign of intimidation and retribution” against them for filing noise complaints over their recording of The Joe Budden Podcast.

Before the case, naked photos of Joe had surfaced online as the accusers alleged he had previously attempted to enter their apartment in a nude state, which the 44-year-old said he was sleepwalking.

"The idea that this case is about publicity is as baseless as it is predictable. My clients were forced to act because the situation became intolerable—and any attempt to relitigate a prior matter through the media, which in no way absolved Mr. Budden of criminal liability, does nothing to change the facts at issue here," the attorney Thomas told XXL.

He continued, "This lawsuit is about the right of every family to feel safe and comfortable in their own home. My clients are entitled to seek justice for the repeated violations of their rights, and no amount of public posturing will shield the defendants from accountability in court."

In response, Joe's lawyer, Nima Ameri, told the outlet, "It is apparent that these individuals did not learn from the first time they lost after a trial in the Superior Court, so we’ll gladly deliver them with another one."

"A superb, thorough, and detailed Superior Court Judge who presided over the trial has already found that there was no statutory lewdness. The inclusion of photographs in the filed complaint is also a flagrant violation in our opinion of a Court Confidentiality Order," the attorney concluded.