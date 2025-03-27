 
Geo News

Angelina Jolie to invite Salma Hayek, Ellen Pompeo to milestone birthday: Source

Insider spilled the beans on Angelina Jolie's 50th birthday plans with kids

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2025

Photo: Angelina Jolie to invite Salma Hayek, Ellen Pompeo to milestone birthday: Source
Photo: Angelina Jolie to invite Salma Hayek, Ellen Pompeo to milestone birthday: Source

Angelina Jolie is turning 50 years old this June, and she is reportedly going to commemorate it in style.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the actress’ kids, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, have encouraged her to throw a celebration and invite all her close friends.

“Salma Hayek will be invited, Ellen Pompeo is still a good friend, and Loung Ung, who she met twenty years ago in Cambodia, will be there,” claimed a source.

The source went on to add that for her milestone birthday, Angelina Jolie wants to enjoy a recreational trip with her six kids.

“Her love language is quality time, so she has asked her kids if they can all take a trip to her place in Cambodia together, that’s what she wants for her birthday gift,” the source remarked.

Before conclusion, the source remarked, “They’ve all got their own busy lives, and she’s got work commitments so she’s said it doesn’t have to be on her birthday," noting, "but sometime this coming year she wants them to all go together, it’s very much her happy place.”

