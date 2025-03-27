Chappell Roan gets candid about her ‘seventies disco' glam

Chappell Roan just revealed the story behind her style evolution.

In a conversation with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the HOT TO GO! singer reflected on how fame has changed her sense of fashion.

"I'm very modest when I it comes to my day-to-day. I think it's just because, one, I feel like I'm in L.A. and I can dress more masculine and not get dirty looks. But I feel like in other parts of the country, I dress more feminine... I don't wanna deal with [comments]," she said.

The popular pop artist, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, revealed that she used to be “crazy” before she came under the spotlight.

"Before all of this (fame) happened and I had energy and light in my eyes, I would literally just wear my thong out, miniskirt, bottom ass cheeks out. Nipples see through...I dressed, like, really, really bimbo-y," Roan noted.

She continued, I wore silicone boob inserts to make my boobs come up to my f**king clavicle. So, I just, lost my shine because it became my job. And then I was like, I'm f**king tired."

"I would be out as Kayleigh in that, and then I would be on stage as that. There was no separation. It just got I would look at myself in the mirror and be like, what's the difference between Chappell and [Kayleigh],” The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess album maker concluded.