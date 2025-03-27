US President Donald Trump intends to host the Kansas City Chiefs at the White House to celebrate their Covid-19-affected Super Bowl victory from five years ago, according to CNN.

The president's statement came less then two months before Taylor Swfit, the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, was booed in his presence during the Super Bowl between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The US leader also criticized the singer after Super Bowl because the singer supported opponent Kamala Harris in the run up to the US presidential election 2024.

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020 but were unable to celebrate fully – including the customary visit to the White House – because of the Covid-19 pandemic which was sweeping across the globe.

But Trump says the team will finally be able to pose with pictures in the White House five years on.

“I look forward to having the (Philadelphia) Eagles (for winning Super Bowl LIX in February). And one other thing, we’re going to have the Kansas City Chiefs after that, because they missed their turn because of Covid,” Trump told Clay Travis, the founder of sports website Outkick, during an interview aboard Air Force One. He did not give a date for the visit.

It's not known whether Kelce will attend the White House event in his team's honor keeping in view his girlfriend's history with Trump.

But if his team is invited and he decides to attend the event, things are expected to go awry between the couple since Taylor Swift is not known for having a forgiving nature when it comes to her close friends and boyfriends.

