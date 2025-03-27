Johnny Depp lands in hot waters over decades old act

Johnny Depp was just accused of an act that has left Corey Feldman “bitter.”

The latter stated that losing a part in Lasse Hallström's 1993 film What's Eating Gilbert Grape, was entirely the Edward Scissorhands star’s fault.

Feldman, who is an icon of the eighties, renowned for his roles in films such as Gremlins (1984), The Goonies (1985), Stand by Me (1986), and The Lost Boys (1987), claimed that he had already been cast in the 1993 film.

Revealing his role as the intellectually-disabled 17-year-old Arnold "Arnie" Grape in the coming-of-age drama, he revealed that the Oscar-winning Depp, who played the titular role in the film, came in between the decision.

“I was actually cast to play Leonardo DiCaprio's role. I never saw the film because I'm still bitter. Bitter leaf in that one. But yes, I was originally cast for that role,” Feldman said on the podcast, The Magnificent Others.

The host, Billy Corgan asked: “Did they push you out?”

“Johnny Depp,” he answered.

“He was cast after I was, and apparently whispered into the producers' ear that he wasn't fond of me, and thought — he said that I was a junkie and that he didn't work with junkies. And this is the first time I've ever [told] this story, so I'm sure I'm gonna get hung by this one,” he concluded.