Bryan Cranston gets a show after '12 years'

Malcolm in the Middle is the show Bryan Cranston is eyeing to do again for over a decade.



Now, Disney+ has green-lighted the sitcom’s revival with four comedy episodes.



“I’ve been trying to get this going for 12 years. I was the one poking the bear, going, ‘Let’s do it, let’s do it, let’s do it,'” the Breaking Bad star told Variety.

“Finally, Linwood Boomer, our creator of the show, got tired of me poking him. He came up with some really fun, terrific ideas.”

The Emmy winner said the new show is “funny” and heartfelt. You are reintroduced to this family. We left the airwaves 20 years ago. All the boys are adults with their own children,” he continued.

“It’s a different dynamic in that sense — and yet, do things really change with Hal and Lois? I don’t know that they do!," Bryan noted.

The cast of the original series has been returning for the reboot, including Frankie Muniz, Bryan, Jane Kaczmarek, Justin Berfield, Erik Per Sullivan and Christopher Masterson.

Malcolm in the Middle ran for seven seasons and ended on Fox in 2006.