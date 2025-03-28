Photo: Millie Bobby Brown comes face to face with Ariana Grande: Source

Ariana Grande and Millie Bobby Brown are reportedly competing to play Britney Spears in the upcoming biopic.

Reportedly, the two have been trying to catch the eye of none other than the iconic superstar Britney Spears, who has a biopic in works, as per a report of Life & Style.

Elaborating on the competitive casting situation, a source told the outlet that “Millie Bobby Brown is so desperate to play Britney that those close to her feel it has become her life mission right now.”

“She believes she was born for this role,” they said of the Stranger Things star.

“The problem is, Britney isn’t on board. She doesn’t see the resemblance,” they said of the Toxic hitmaker, stating that Britney does not see eye to eye with Millie.

On the other hand, the Stuck With You songbird has already proved her acting skills with her latest work in the musical, Wicked.

“Ariana is a huge fan of Britney and she’s obviously got a huge in with John since she’s just done Wicked with him and proved how hard she will work for a part,” the source remarked in conclusion.