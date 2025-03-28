Prince Harry's prospects take a nose dive

Prince Harry has been called out by experts for not living up to the potential he has.

The Sun's Royal Photographer Arthur Edwards, made these comments while bashing the Duke’s alleged inabilities.

He first started off by sharing his hopes for the Duke who is currently living life in the US, with only short trips to the other side of the pond.

While calling him ‘brilliant’ Mr Edwards said, “In five years time, I hope Harry's back here working for the Royal Family because I worked with him when he did that and he was brilliant at it and when I see him in America now I think he's not fulfilling his full potential.”

Right now, “He's playing polo matches and doing very little his missus is working her socks off.”

“Whatever we say about these shows, they take a lot of organising, a lot of filming and a lot of re-filming and doing it properly and Harry's not doing anything. In fact, we don't see Harry very much these days” at all he added before concluding his thoughts on the matter.

For those unversed while Prince Harry hasn’t been seen making many headlines lately, he has been offered the chance to make a documentary on Princess Diana, which will air sometime in 2027 for her anniversary.