Noah Centineo's red carpet appearance sparks concern about 'sobriety'

Noah Centineo’s latest red carpet appearance at the Warfare premiere in Los Angeles has left fans worried about the 28-year-old actor’s drastic new look.

According to Daily Mail, Centineo appeared nearly unrecognizable with a bushy dark beard, chapped lips, and haphazardly styled hair.

The actor’s tired expression, highlighted by dark circles under his eyes and a pale complexion, contrasted starkly with his previously clean-cut image.

Dressed in an all-black suit accented with a blue lining, he posed alongside co-star Adain Bradley, sharing a few light moments despite his noticeably worn appearance.

Moreover, the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star recently opened up about his battle with addiction and journey to sobriety, admitting to struggles with alcohol and drug use in his early 20s.

After briefly relapsing around the 2021 release of To All The Boys: Always and Forever, Centineo recommitted to sobriety.

Additionally, fans speculate his changed appearance may reflect the emotional toll of his sobriety journey.

Furthermore, the actor’s recent outings with Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz have also sparked romance rumors, drawing further attention to his public appearances.