 
Geo News

Noah Centineo's red carpet appearance sparks concern about 'sobriety'

Noah Centineo's drastic transformation at the Warfare premiere has fans concerned as the actor's appearance raises questions about his ongoing sobriety journey

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2025

Noah Centineos red carpet appearance sparks concern about sobriety
Noah Centineo's red carpet appearance sparks concern about 'sobriety'

Noah Centineo’s latest red carpet appearance at the Warfare premiere in Los Angeles has left fans worried about the 28-year-old actor’s drastic new look.

According to Daily Mail, Centineo appeared nearly unrecognizable with a bushy dark beard, chapped lips, and haphazardly styled hair. 

The actor’s tired expression, highlighted by dark circles under his eyes and a pale complexion, contrasted starkly with his previously clean-cut image. 

Noah Centineos red carpet appearance sparks concern about sobriety

Dressed in an all-black suit accented with a blue lining, he posed alongside co-star Adain Bradley, sharing a few light moments despite his noticeably worn appearance.

Moreover, the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star recently opened up about his battle with addiction and journey to sobriety, admitting to struggles with alcohol and drug use in his early 20s. 

After briefly relapsing around the 2021 release of To All The Boys: Always and Forever, Centineo recommitted to sobriety.

Additionally, fans speculate his changed appearance may reflect the emotional toll of his sobriety journey. 

Furthermore, the actor’s recent outings with Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz have also sparked romance rumors, drawing further attention to his public appearances.

Taylor Swift broke down in tears over THIS Selena Gomez track
Taylor Swift broke down in tears over THIS Selena Gomez track
Jennifer Lopez, Garner react to Ben Affleck's interview comments: Report
Jennifer Lopez, Garner react to Ben Affleck's interview comments: Report
Ryan Reynolds shoots himself in the foot amid Blake Lively drama video
Ryan Reynolds shoots himself in the foot amid Blake Lively drama
Kim Kardashian defends daughter's cameo in FKA Twigs video amid backlash
Kim Kardashian defends daughter's cameo in FKA Twigs video amid backlash
King Charles breaks cover after cancer treatment 'side effects' video
King Charles breaks cover after cancer treatment 'side effects'
Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino's wedding takes unexpected turn: Report
Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino's wedding takes unexpected turn: Report
Meghan Markle turns jarring after going back on her decisions video
Meghan Markle turns jarring after going back on her decisions
Christina Haack slams Josh Hall's 'weird' act amid divorce battle
Christina Haack slams Josh Hall's 'weird' act amid divorce battle