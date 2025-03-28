Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles is 'greatly disappointed' for THIS major reason

Buckingham Palace has disclosed that King Charles is ‘greatly disappointed’ for a major reason after the monarch was forced to cancel appointments following cancer treatment ´side effects.´

The Palace said "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the king experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.”

The statement further says that the monarch "would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result".

"His Majesty was due to receive Credentials from the Ambassadors of three different nations this afternoon," the palace said.

The palace added, "Tomorrow, he was due to undertake four public engagements in Birmingham and is greatly disappointed to be missing them on this occasion. He very much hopes that they can rescheduled in due course and offers his deepest apologies to all those who had worked so hard to make the planned visit possible."

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer last year, but he has never revealed what kind of cancer he is suffering from, with the palace just confirming that his treatment would continue into 2025.