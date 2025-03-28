Pete Davidson left stunned by Kim Kardashian question on live TV

Pete Davidson was left squirming when asked about Kim Kardashian romance

Pete Davidson is still really embarrassed when asked about his ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

Pete and Kim famously dated for nine months in 2022 after her divorce from Kanye West.

It’s been three years since they called it quits, but the Saturday Night Live alum still squirmed when asked about Kim during a live interview on Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney.

Host and comedienne Luenell tried to make Pete spill the beans on how he gets all the ladies.

“I want to know the mystique. Now you've had Kim K,” Luenell said on the Netflix program.

A squirming Pete exclaimed, “Oh God!” and began to laugh with embarrassment. He then covered his face with his hands.

Continuing to talk about his love-life, Luenell noted that he’s dated “other people” and now “this little supermodel,” she said, referring to his current girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

She then joked that he should date her so she can find out what it is that attracts all the A-list women in Hollywood.

“And what I think, for the research and for women across America, I think that you should take me out,” Luenell insisted.

Pete quipped: “If that's what it takes to stop this, yes!”

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian began dating after the reality star’s SNL appearance in 2021.