Princess Anne pays visit to King Charles after hospital scare

King Charles admitted to hospital for side effects of cancer treatment

March 28, 2025

Princess Anne paid a visit to her brother, King Charles following his hospital stay.

King Charles was admitted to the hospital on Thursday for a brief observation, which led to the cancellation of his scheduled engagements in Birmingham.

However, Anne, sister of Charles, was seen leaving Clarence House shortly before the King. The siblings share a close bond, having grown up just 21 months apart.

Shortly after Anne’s visit, King Charles was also spotted leaving Clarence House in his black Audi.

He appeared to be in good spirits as he waved to well-wishers.

For those unaware, Buckingham Palace released a statement on Thursday confirming the King's hospitalization.

The statement read, "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital. His Majesty's afternoon engagements were therefore postponed."

"His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled. His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result," it further stated.

