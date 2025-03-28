Machine Gun Kelly makes special move for birth of his baby girl

Machine Gun Kelly has made a surprising move for the birth of his first child with Megan Fox.

The rapper welcomed his first child, a daughter with ex-partner Megan Fox on March 27.

Taking to Instagram Stories, MGK reevaled the exciting news that he composed a special musical score for the birth of his daughter.

Sharing the reel showcasing sweet moment of him holding his daughter's tiny hand, MGK wrote, "We composed the score of the birth. Born into 432 HZ."

"What an epic journey praise god," the singer added.

MGK even collaborated with his longtime friend and the Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker to create the special soundtrack.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who got engaged in 2022, broke up in November 2024 following the pregnancy announcement.

However, insiders have now told People Magazine that they remain committed to co-parenting their daughter.

"Whatever issues they have, Megan and MGK both are on the same page when it comes to co-parenting. Right now they’re amicable," the source stated.