Pierce Brosnan eyes role in ‘Harry Potter' remake

Pierce Brosnan just named the character he wants to play.

The iconic 72-year-old actor admitted that he has "always had [his] eyes" on playing Dumbledore in a Harry Potter remake.

As J.K Rowling’s beloved wizarding world is set to be remade, with many of the popular characters having been cast, currently, John Lithgow is reported to have been signed on for the role of the Hogwarts Headmaster.

However, in a conversation with Daily Telegraph newspaper, Brosnan mentioned, “I’ve always had my eyes on Dumbledore as my hair has gotten greyer and the maturity of life is now upon my visage and shoulders.”

“It’s a joke with my family, the Dumbledore thing – that I’ll go into my Dumbledore years. I don’t want to go there … particularly right now, but if I was asked [to play the part] I probably would say yes,” he added.

Additionally, Pierce Brosnan also mentioned how he is willing to take on most of the work that comes his way, saying, "Sometimes you have choices as an actor, sometimes you don’t, but you have a wife, children, a nice house, a piece of property, so money is still going out the door. Luckily, I have good agents and they put me out there.”