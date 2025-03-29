 
Reese Witherspoon reveals her go to trick for calming anxiety

The 'Legally Blonde' star shared a message inspired by author Martha Beck

March 29, 2025

Reese Witherspoon shared her one simple trick for calming anxiety on her social media

The 48-year-old actress took to her instagram account to upload a video of herself giving insight on anxiety relief, inspired by Martha Beck’s new book Beyond Anxiety.

Witherspoon suggested that she ease anxiety by shifting focus to doing someting creative, like making "chocolates."

“I was with a friend’s daughter last week and she was telling me that she gets really nervous,” Witherspoon. “She’s in high school. We all get nervous, right? It’s a stressful time. But I said, whenever you get nervous, get out of your head and into your hands. Go make something. So she and I went and made chocolates."

“It doesn’t matter if you’re making chocolates, you’re picking flowers, you’re painting by numbers, you’re cooking a meal for your family or friends. Get busy doing something,” the Legally Blonde actress said, adding. “Get out of your head and into your hands. So true.”

Previously, Witherspoon opened up about her struggle with severe panic attacks before filming the 2014 movie Wild and tried to heal through hypnosis.

"I was so scared to do that, Tracee. I had hypnosis, I was so scared. I was having panic attacks for three weeks before I started," the Morning Show star told Interview magazine in 2021.

