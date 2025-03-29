Jennifer Aniston's $15M Montecito mansion nearly ready two years later

Jennifer Aniston's work on her Montecito mansion is in its final stages.

The update on the Mediterranean-style farmhouse comes two years after the Friends star, 56, bought it from Oprah Winfrey.

The four-bedroom and three-and-a-half-bathroom property has come across significant changes after the extensive renovations—like turning manicured lawns in the backyard into a swimming pool, per Daily Mail.

Some other finishes include replacing blue windows with white-framed designs while upper-level balconies now feature dark metal railings. It is uncertain if the actress has made changes to the interior as well.

The publication noted that some work is still ongoing with a large orange crane moving slabs in the backyard by the look of last week's pictures.

Winfrey, a longtime Montecito resident, previously got the property in 2021 as part of a larger one-acre estate at the cost of $10.5 million.

A year later, Winfrey divided and sold one part of the estate to Aniston for $14.8 million and another to longtime friend Bob Greene for an estimated $2.3 million.

Montecito is a star-studded neighbourhood with celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Katy Perry inhabiting the area.