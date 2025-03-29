 
Geo News

Jennifer Aniston's $15M Montecito mansion nearly ready two years later

Jennifer Aniston bought the four-bed, four-bath farmhouse from TV mogul Oprah Winfrey

By
Web Desk
|

March 29, 2025

Jennifer Anistons $15M Montecito mansion nearly ready two years later
Jennifer Aniston's $15M Montecito mansion nearly ready two years later

Jennifer Aniston's work on her Montecito mansion is in its final stages.

The update on the Mediterranean-style farmhouse comes two years after the Friends star, 56, bought it from Oprah Winfrey.

The four-bedroom and three-and-a-half-bathroom property has come across significant changes after the extensive renovations—like turning manicured lawns in the backyard into a swimming pool, per Daily Mail.

Some other finishes include replacing blue windows with white-framed designs while upper-level balconies now feature dark metal railings. It is uncertain if the actress has made changes to the interior as well.

The publication noted that some work is still ongoing with a large orange crane moving slabs in the backyard by the look of last week's pictures.

Winfrey, a longtime Montecito resident, previously got the property in 2021 as part of a larger one-acre estate at the cost of $10.5 million.

A year later, Winfrey divided and sold one part of the estate to Aniston for $14.8 million and another to longtime friend Bob Greene for an estimated $2.3 million.

Montecito is a star-studded neighbourhood with celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Katy Perry inhabiting the area. 

Ben Affleck shuts down talk on Jennifer Lopez divorce: Source
Ben Affleck shuts down talk on Jennifer Lopez divorce: Source
Jeremy Renner gushes over daughter Eva on her special day
Jeremy Renner gushes over daughter Eva on her special day
Craig Conover opens up about his love life after Paige DeSorbo split
Craig Conover opens up about his love life after Paige DeSorbo split
Zayn Malik cancels concert last minute over unforeseen circumstances
Zayn Malik cancels concert last minute over unforeseen circumstances
Will Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly rekindle romance as they co-parent their newborn? Source
Will Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly rekindle romance as they co-parent their newborn? Source
Matthew McConaughey in celebratory mood as mom Kay becomes cover girl at 93
Matthew McConaughey in celebratory mood as mom Kay becomes cover girl at 93
Nick Cannon teases future plans of expanding his family
Nick Cannon teases future plans of expanding his family
How JLo is holding up two months after settling Ben Affleck divorce?
How JLo is holding up two months after settling Ben Affleck divorce?