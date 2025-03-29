Keke Palmer recalls best acting advice

Keke Palmer remembered a piece of advice she was offered as a child star, by William H. Macy.

She recalled receiving this guidance during her role in the 2004 movie The Wool Cap, when she starred opposite Macy.

He offered her advice on acting, to focus on one scene at a time rather than constantly worrying about the entire film.

"He said, 'You don't need to think about the whole movie - you've got to take it just one scene at a time,'" she told The Independent in an interview.

And even though the Shameless actor had given her advice with respect to acting, Palmer admitted that she tries to apply this in her daily life as well.

"When I'm overwhelmed or worried about what I'm going to do, I just focus on what's in front of me, do it to the best of my ability, and then move on from there," the 31-year-old stated.

Having been 20 years since The Wool Cap, Palmer has starred in multiple other films as well, with her most recent project being the comedy film, One of Them Days.

Not only did she spend almost five years developing while she executive produced the film but also starred in it alongside award-winning singer, SZA.

"It's significant that the movie has made its budget back, and that people enjoyed it and loved it, because that's going to allow more things like this to be made," Keke Palmer gushed before concluding, "And it's significant that we now have proof that people want to see films like this."