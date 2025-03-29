Photo: Kylie Jenner's new strategy to keep Timothee Chalamet close revealed

Kylie Jenner reportedly has no plans to give up on Timothee Chalamet.

Amid rumours about the couple’s relationship woes, a new report of Life & Style detailed the series of luxury getaways that Kylie has planned for her beau.

Starting off the list, a source tipped, “As soon as his schedule allows it, Kylie is going to whisk Timothée off to Turks and Caicos on her private jet.”

“She’s dying to have him all to herself,” the insider remarked.

In addition to his, the source noted that the mother of two also plans to visit Bali and spend some time in Europe this summer.

“She’s dreaming of a total escape from reality and all the pressure they’ve been under,” they remarked.

Conclusively, the insider mentioned, “She’ll probably rent a super yacht and cruise the Mediterranean for a few weeks with him and a bunch of their friends.”

This report comes on the heels of claims that Timothee Chalamet has put a ban on his public display of affection (PDA) with Kylie Jenner.

Reportedly, Timothee feels that his career trajectory has been significantly affected by his involvement with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.