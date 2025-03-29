 
Geo News

Kylie Jenner's new strategy to keep Timothee Chalamet close revealed

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are reportedly going through a relationship strain

By
Web Desk
|

March 29, 2025

Photo: Kylie Jenners new strategy to keep Timothee Chalamet close revealed
Photo: Kylie Jenner's new strategy to keep Timothee Chalamet close revealed

Kylie Jenner reportedly has no plans to give up on Timothee Chalamet.

Amid rumours about the couple’s relationship woes, a new report of Life & Style detailed the series of luxury getaways that Kylie has planned for her beau.

Starting off the list, a source tipped, “As soon as his schedule allows it, Kylie is going to whisk Timothée off to Turks and Caicos on her private jet.”

“She’s dying to have him all to herself,” the insider remarked.

In addition to his, the source noted that the mother of two also plans to visit Bali and spend some time in Europe this summer.

“She’s dreaming of a total escape from reality and all the pressure they’ve been under,” they remarked.

Conclusively, the insider mentioned, “She’ll probably rent a super yacht and cruise the Mediterranean for a few weeks with him and a bunch of their friends.” 

This report comes on the heels of claims that Timothee Chalamet has put a ban on his public display of affection (PDA) with Kylie Jenner. 

Reportedly, Timothee feels that his career trajectory has been significantly affected by his involvement with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kim Kardashian admits 'manifesting' dating life
Kim Kardashian admits 'manifesting' dating life
KISS confirms major return despite retirement
KISS confirms major return despite retirement
Jennifer Lopez livid after Ben Affleck's new antic: Source
Jennifer Lopez livid after Ben Affleck's new antic: Source
‘No Other Land' director, Hamdan Ballal receives Academy support
‘No Other Land' director, Hamdan Ballal receives Academy support
Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan join forces to celebrate
Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan join forces to celebrate
Jennifer Aniston's $15M Montecito mansion nearly ready two years later
Jennifer Aniston's $15M Montecito mansion nearly ready two years later
Lil Nas X reflects on his new era
Lil Nas X reflects on his new era
Hailey Bieber trolled despite proving happy marriage
Hailey Bieber trolled despite proving happy marriage