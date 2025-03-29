Meghan Markle’s humanitarian era seems over as duchess accepts new role?

Meghan Markle’s new influencer-styled move indicates the end of her humanitarian era, per PR experts.

The Duchess of Sussex has shared her favorite beauty items and clothing on her new ShopMy page. But this move has left PR experts shocked, and they think it means her humanitarian era is over.

One expert told the Express: "I think we’re seeing the collapse of the Meghan-as-humanitarian narrative.”

“You simply can’t talk about dismantling institutions, advocating for women’s rights and humanitarian causes, and then pivot straight into affiliate marketing, influencer-style brand placements, and monetising your own taste. It’s the kind of jarring contrast that’s hard to ignore," they explained.

This comes after Meghan released her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, and her brand, As Ever. The Duchess is also launching her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, on April 8.

Another source argued that Meghan should focus on "keeping the doors closed and preserving the mystique".

A third said that the Suits star is "stuck in 2014 Instagram.”

Another source argued that Meghan’s online posting and self-promotion will confuse her followers and clients.

They explained: "Meghan has access, reach, and impact. But the strategy right now lacks clarity, consistency, and direction. She’s no longer blurring the lines between personal brand and purpose. She’s blowing them up."