'Bachelorette' star Katie Thurston shares 'shocking' update on cancer battle.

Bachelorette star Katie Thurston has shared a shocking update on her battle with cancer.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the 34-year-old TV star revealed that her breast cancer has now spread to her liver.

“After days of waiting, unfortunately, I did find out today that my breast cancer has spread to the liver,” Katie shared with fans in an video.

“It is fairly small, however it does put me at stage four,” she added.

The TV personality, who was diagnosed with triple-positive breast cancer 43 days ago, further penned that she will begin her new treatment plan on April 4.

“I know stage four can sound very scary, and it can be,” said Katie. “However, given that I am triple positive and the spots on my liver are fairly small and detected early, I feel very optimistic on my outcome.”

This revelation comes just a week after Katie tied the knot with comedian Jeff Arcuri. On March 22, the lovebirds posted several photos of themselves in their wedding attire on Instagram.

“We said ‘I do’ on March twenty two,” they captioned the joint post.



