Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's strongest royal ally falls apart

Princess Eugenie’s close friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is reportedly in trouble.

Eugenie, who’s daughter of Prince Andrew, King Charles’ youngest brother, has been close friends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Princess of York is one of the strongest allies of Harry and Meghan within the royal family.

However, insiders claim that the tensions between them arose after Eugenie was photographed with British journalist Piers Morgan last April.

Morgan has been an outspoken critic of Meghan and Harry, often slamming their decisions and public statements.

"A dim view was taken of this, as Piers has clashed with Meghan and Harry in the past," the source said to The Sun.

They added, "Eugenie has been supportive of Harry and Meghan for years and was right there at the beginning of their relationship — but it has now soured."

Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry have shared a close bond since childhood, as their mothers, Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson, were friends. Moreover, Princess of York was the first royal to meet Meghan when she was dating Harry.

She was even featured in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan in 2022.

However, adding to the speculation, Meghan Markle did not publicly wish Eugenie a happy birthday on March 23, despite her Instagram return.