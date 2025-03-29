Viola Davis gives insight into training for new role

Viola Davis is set to play a physically challenging role in G20, where terrorists hijack the world’s top leaders summit.



Her character, fearless US president Danielle Sutton, will defend her loved ones in such a dangerous situation.

However, the DC actress has to maintain a physique that will allow her to perform grueling action scenes.

So, in an interview with The Times, she said she had continued the same training she had done for her previous taxing role in The Woman King.

“I’m not one of those women who is afraid to look muscular, and I don’t believe in losing a whole lot of weight so I can be magazine-ready,” the Academy-winning star said.

She continued, “There’s still a part of me that wants to represent real life. I wanted to look capable, a leader who’s willing to jump through the plate glass first.”

Apart from her training, Viola commented that her character's political party's name was left out for a reason.

“If you get down to the nitty gritty we just wanna reach people,” she said, concluding with the remark, “I do not think it’s a suspension of disbelief to imagine someone who looks like me as the president.”