Dylan Efron finally reveals the 'secret' behind his viral thirst traps

Dylan Efron recently got candid and opened up about the unexpected secret behind his viral thirst traps.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, the 33-year-old brother of Zac Efron shared his "secret" to taking good Instagram thirst traps, as he posts pictures of himself arching his back in the ocean, flexing his abs while tightrope walking, showering in a Speedo, and stripping down at a hot spring.

Dylan revealed, “The secret’s just knowing that I’m in on the joke. I know I’m posting thirst traps and some people love it, some people hate it, but it’s fun at the end of the day.”

“Instagram is about having fun. I can make fun of myself, so I love posting a thirst trap,” The Traitors season 3 star, who ran the New York City Marathon in 2024, added.

Dylan went on to state that he is staying humble even though people see him as a heartthrob after being on The Traitors this year.

“I’m so appreciative of it all, but I live a very simple life. I still walk my dog. I still grocery shop, so my day-to-day hasn’t changed much, but I’m so grateful for the support,” he noted, referring to his dog Booey.

When the Great Global Clean Up alum was asked how he handles fame and his love life, he responded by mentioning that his long-time girlfriend, Courtney King, helps.

“That’s what keeps me grounded. My girlfriend’s so offline, so every conversation with her is just our realities and we’re not thinking about what’s online or DMs or in the news. It’s just what our dog’s going to do tonight,” Dylan explained.