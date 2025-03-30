 
Geo News

Prince Harry accused of ‘harassment' by Sentebale director

Prince Harry has been called out for bullying and defaming by his employee

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 30, 2025

Prince Harry has been accused of poor governance and bullying by his former charity governor.

The Duke of Sussex, who has exited from ‘Sentebale’ on grounds of broken relationship, has been called out by chairwoman for "poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir".

The Zimbabwean lawyer told Sky News: "At some point on Tuesday, Prince Harry authorised the release of a damaging piece of news to the outside world, without informing me, or my country directors, or my executive director. And can you imagine what that attack has done for me, and the 540 individuals in the Sentebale organisation and their family?"

She added: "That is an example of harassment and bullying at scale. If the world didn't want to believe that there's such a thing as bullying - this unleashing of the Sussex machine on me and the 540 employees at Sentebale who receive this and have had to defend it..."

Sky News reporter Trevor Phillips then asked Dr Chandauka: "When you say Sussex machine, what are you talking about?"

She replied: "The PR machine that supports Prince Harry's efforts. The only way we discovered his decision was through the Sussex machine activating newspapers."

Christine Taylor reveals surprising connection between 'The Brady Bunch' & 'The Craft'
Christine Taylor reveals surprising connection between 'The Brady Bunch' & 'The Craft'
Barbie Ferreira reunites with 'Euphoria' cast at her Broadway debut
Barbie Ferreira reunites with 'Euphoria' cast at her Broadway debut
Ben Stiller reveals if he will join cast of 'Severance'
Ben Stiller reveals if he will join cast of 'Severance'
Ariana Grande exposes Dalton Gomez heartbreak in new album
Ariana Grande exposes Dalton Gomez heartbreak in new album
Dylan Efron finally reveals the 'secret' behind his viral thirst traps
Dylan Efron finally reveals the 'secret' behind his viral thirst traps
Noah Centineo breaks silence on axing of 'The Recruit'
Noah Centineo breaks silence on axing of 'The Recruit'
Prince Harry faces discrimination against Prince William after King's hospital stay
Prince Harry faces discrimination against Prince William after King's hospital stay
'Andor' creator pitches bold direction for 'Star Wars'
'Andor' creator pitches bold direction for 'Star Wars'