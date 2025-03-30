Prince Harry accused of ‘harassment' by Sentebale director

Prince Harry has been accused of poor governance and bullying by his former charity governor.



The Duke of Sussex, who has exited from ‘Sentebale’ on grounds of broken relationship, has been called out by chairwoman for "poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir".

The Zimbabwean lawyer told Sky News: "At some point on Tuesday, Prince Harry authorised the release of a damaging piece of news to the outside world, without informing me, or my country directors, or my executive director. And can you imagine what that attack has done for me, and the 540 individuals in the Sentebale organisation and their family?"

She added: "That is an example of harassment and bullying at scale. If the world didn't want to believe that there's such a thing as bullying - this unleashing of the Sussex machine on me and the 540 employees at Sentebale who receive this and have had to defend it..."

Sky News reporter Trevor Phillips then asked Dr Chandauka: "When you say Sussex machine, what are you talking about?"

She replied: "The PR machine that supports Prince Harry's efforts. The only way we discovered his decision was through the Sussex machine activating newspapers."