Sean Kingston and mother convicted of five charges

Sean Kingston and his mother have been found guilty in a $1 million fraud case.

The Beautiful Girls hitmaker, 35, and his mother, 62, were arrested in May 2024 after a company named Ver Ver Entertainment LLC brought a civil lawsuit, seeking damages for breach of contract and fraud.

The mother-son duo was suspected of having used fraudulent paperwork to obtain over a million dollars worth of luxury cars, jewelry, and other items from car dealerships, banks, and a mattress company.

The Florida residents have been convicted on all five charges they faced concerning wire fraud, reported Independent.

During the trial, the singer's mother Turner was accused by the judge of being the “fixer and nerve center” in charge of the fraudulent scheme.

She has been convicted of similar crimes previously and served a year and a half in prison in 2006 after being found guilty of stealing over $160,000 via bank fraud.

Meanwhile, Kingston’s defense team described him as a “child” who did not understand finances and would spend money with no regard for the consequences.

The pair now face up to 20 years in prison, which is the maximum for federal wire fraud cases. Their sentencing hearings have been set for July 11.