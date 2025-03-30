Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle reconciliation appears possible

Kate Middleton and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s reconciliation appears possible, royal insiders have claimed.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the sources said the Princess of Wales felt genuinely touched when Meghan reached out to her after she announced her cancer diagnosis last year.

The insider also said, "Kate’s health scare had an impact.

"She’s so full of gratitude these days, and in her view, no one should waste time holding grudges."

Therefore, the report says the reconciliation appears possible, especially since both Kate and Meghan “are more than willing to make peace."

The fresh claims came amid reports Kate Middleton is working on building a specific type of reputation when she is queen.

Earlier, there were also claims Kate Middleton held a secret meeting with brother-in-law Prince Harry in Mustique.

According to a report by the Closer, Prince Harry held meeting with the future queen when she was on private getaway with Prince William and their children in Caribbean island of Mustique for the half term holidays.