Spice Girls reunion still on the cards?

'Spice Girls' has not performed with all five band members together since the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 31, 2025

Spice Girls star Geri Horner is hopeful of a full reunion.

The pop star hinted at the possibility of all five band members returning for a full reunion in a recent interview.

“My hope is we come back together as a collective,” she said. “It’s more respectful to come as one. We’ll come as one,” the singer told the Sunday Times.

Horner also addressed the fallout of the band with Melanie Brown, revealing that all five Spice Girls are in a group chat.

Victoria Beckham also dropped some clips, featuring blasts from the past with the band.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Beckham uploaded childhood clips of her two sons Cruz and Romeo fanboying over their mother back during her past shows—leaving fans wanting a music tour.

"Please, we need a world tour," a fan wrote under one of the designer's posts while another wrote, "We need a proper reunion! Shows! A Vegas residency!"

