 
Geo News

'Scream' star Matthew Lillard scared to mess up legacy with his return

Matthew Lillard gets candid about his return in ‘Scream 7’

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 31, 2025

Scream star Matthew Lillard scared to mess up legacy with his return
'Scream' star Matthew Lillard scared to mess up legacy with his return

Scream 7 star Matthew Lillard has shared that he's scared to ruin their horror legacy.

As the Scream franchise reunited at 90s Con on March 30, 2025, Matthew expressed both excitement and nervousness about his return to the franchise.

Speaking with People Magazine alongside David Arquette, Jamie Kennedy, Matthew Lillard, Dermot Mulroney, and Skeet Ulrich, Matthew shared about his return that "I can't say anything about it, obviously. But I am very excited and slightly terrified to be back because all I can do is really screw up a legacy that we have."

"I could really suck, and so that's my fear. My fear is that I come back and sort of punish something that I could never have touched and been just fine. I hope I don't f it up for everyone," Matthew added.

Scream, which made its debut in 1996, is set for its seventh installment, which will release in February 2026.

Besides MatthewLillard, actors including Courteney Cox, Lillard, Scott Foley, and Neve Campbell are also making their return to the Scream Franchise.

Jessica Simpson shocks fans with unusual drink for vocals
Jessica Simpson shocks fans with unusual drink for vocals
Spice Girls reunion still on the cards?
Spice Girls reunion still on the cards?
Spencer Matthews honors wife Vogue Williams on Mother's Day amid split rumors
Spencer Matthews honors wife Vogue Williams on Mother's Day amid split rumors
Katie Price shares why she isn't spending Mother's Day with her kids
Katie Price shares why she isn't spending Mother's Day with her kids
Prince Harry has forgotten ‘African children' for financial interests
Prince Harry has forgotten ‘African children' for financial interests
Sydney Sweeney reconnects with Glen Powell as Jonathan Davino split rumors swirl
Sydney Sweeney reconnects with Glen Powell as Jonathan Davino split rumors swirl
Meghan Markle confuses people with jarring contrast in actions video
Meghan Markle confuses people with jarring contrast in actions
Ron Howard shares secret to his nearly 50-year marriage with Cheryl
Ron Howard shares secret to his nearly 50-year marriage with Cheryl