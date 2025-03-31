'Scream' star Matthew Lillard scared to mess up legacy with his return

Scream 7 star Matthew Lillard has shared that he's scared to ruin their horror legacy.

As the Scream franchise reunited at 90s Con on March 30, 2025, Matthew expressed both excitement and nervousness about his return to the franchise.

Speaking with People Magazine alongside David Arquette, Jamie Kennedy, Matthew Lillard, Dermot Mulroney, and Skeet Ulrich, Matthew shared about his return that "I can't say anything about it, obviously. But I am very excited and slightly terrified to be back because all I can do is really screw up a legacy that we have."

"I could really suck, and so that's my fear. My fear is that I come back and sort of punish something that I could never have touched and been just fine. I hope I don't f it up for everyone," Matthew added.

Scream, which made its debut in 1996, is set for its seventh installment, which will release in February 2026.

Besides MatthewLillard, actors including Courteney Cox, Lillard, Scott Foley, and Neve Campbell are also making their return to the Scream Franchise.