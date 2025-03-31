 
Geo News

Camila Cabello reveals surprising reason for avoiding public transport

Camila Cabello gets candid about what she prefers over public transport

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 31, 2025

Camila Cabello reveals surprising reason for avoiding public transport
Camila Cabello reveals surprising reason for avoiding public transport

Camila Cabello has opened up about a reason for not using public transport.

In an interview with Smallzy's Surgery, the songstress candidly discussed other options for getting around instead of using public transport.

"I’ve taken some trains. Not the subway,” the Señorita singer began. “I won’t lie, I am in the black SUVs for Uber.”

"I honestly do," the Grammy award winner admitted.

While admitting that she shuns taking public transport, she still washes dishes manually, she said, "I’m making myself sound like a douche galore with the no public transport, but I love to wash dishes.”

“Actually, I won’t say I love to wash dishes. Now I’m lying. I really need to learn how to use a dishwasher. I don’t know how to use a dishwasher. But I do wash my own dishes."

"I don’t, I’ve got to say. I knew that was coming,” the 28-years-old actress continued.

Before concluding, Camila Cabello shared, “I don’t do laundry. What else is there for chores? I can make food. I look up how to slice vegetables though for most vegetables."

Prince Harry ‘likes a fight' as charity scandal peaks video
Prince Harry ‘likes a fight' as charity scandal peaks
Meghan Markle denied statement of support from Sentebale bosses video
Meghan Markle denied statement of support from Sentebale bosses
Jessica Simpson shocks fans with unusual drink for vocals
Jessica Simpson shocks fans with unusual drink for vocals
Spice Girls reunion still on the cards?
Spice Girls reunion still on the cards?
Spencer Matthews honors wife Vogue Williams on Mother's Day amid split rumors
Spencer Matthews honors wife Vogue Williams on Mother's Day amid split rumors
Katie Price shares why she isn't spending Mother's Day with her kids
Katie Price shares why she isn't spending Mother's Day with her kids
Prince Harry has forgotten ‘African children' for financial interests
Prince Harry has forgotten ‘African children' for financial interests
Sydney Sweeney reconnects with Glen Powell as Jonathan Davino split rumors swirl
Sydney Sweeney reconnects with Glen Powell as Jonathan Davino split rumors swirl