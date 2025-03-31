Camila Cabello reveals surprising reason for avoiding public transport

Camila Cabello has opened up about a reason for not using public transport.

In an interview with Smallzy's Surgery, the songstress candidly discussed other options for getting around instead of using public transport.

"I’ve taken some trains. Not the subway,” the Señorita singer began. “I won’t lie, I am in the black SUVs for Uber.”

"I honestly do," the Grammy award winner admitted.

While admitting that she shuns taking public transport, she still washes dishes manually, she said, "I’m making myself sound like a douche galore with the no public transport, but I love to wash dishes.”

“Actually, I won’t say I love to wash dishes. Now I’m lying. I really need to learn how to use a dishwasher. I don’t know how to use a dishwasher. But I do wash my own dishes."

"I don’t, I’ve got to say. I knew that was coming,” the 28-years-old actress continued.

Before concluding, Camila Cabello shared, “I don’t do laundry. What else is there for chores? I can make food. I look up how to slice vegetables though for most vegetables."