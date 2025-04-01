Trump for a third term? Is it constitutionally possible?

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press at Trump Tower in New York City, US, September 26, 2024. — Reuters

President Donald Trump has openly entertained the idea of serving a third term, but the US Constitution makes such a scenario highly improbable, AFP reported.

Speaking to NBC News on Sunday, Trump, 78, insisted he was "not joking" about pursuing another term and hinted at "methods" that could make it possible. However, most constitutional experts disagree. Any attempt to change the law would be an unprecedented political battle.

A look at presidential history

The tradition of a two-term presidency dates back to George Washington, though it wasn't formally established until over 150 years later. Only Franklin D. Roosevelt has served more than two terms, winning elections in 1932, 1936, 1940, and 1944 before passing away in office in 1945.

Other presidents, including Ulysses S. Grant and Theodore Roosevelt, sought third terms but were unsuccessful. Trump, after winning in 2016, losing in 2020, and reclaiming victory in 2024, is only the second US president to serve nonconsecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland.

The constitutional barrier

The 22nd Amendment, passed in 1947 and ratified in 1951, explicitly limits a president to two terms. It states, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice." Additionally, the 12th Amendment would likely prevent Trump from becoming vice president and later assuming office again.

A longshot proposal

While Trump has previously joked about serving beyond two terms, his recent remarks were more specific. He even suggested a scenario where Vice President JD Vance could run in 2028 and later “pass the baton” back to him.

A resolution introduced in Congress by Republican lawmaker Andy Ogles seeks to allow nonconsecutive presidents a third term, but its chances are slim. Constitutional amendments require overwhelming legislative support, making Trump's return in 2028 a difficult feat.

Despite these challenges, betting markets have reacted to Trump’s comments. His odds of winning the 2028 election have shortened, placing him second behind JD Vance.