Pierce Brosnan, Keely Shaye Smith shine at 'MobLand' premiere in New York

Pierce Brosnan attended the MobLand premiere in New York City on Monday night, accompanied by his longtime wife, Keely Shaye Smith.

The James Bond actor looked dapper in a blue suit paired with a white shirt and silver tie, while Keely stunned in a black lace mini dress that highlighted her remarkable 100-pound weight loss.

The couple, married since 2001, appeared deeply in love, celebrating nearly 24 years of marriage.

According to Daily Mail, the event marked Brosnan’s latest appearance following support from his granddaughter Isabella at the MobLand global premiere after-party in London last week.

Keely, a philanthropist and journalist, has stood by Pierce through personal tragedies, including the loss of his first wife, Cassandra Harris, and daughter, Charlotte, to ovarian cancer.

Moreover, the couple’s enduring bond was on full display, with Brosnan often expressing his admiration for Keely. Reflecting on their relationship, he once shared, "Keely is my North Star, always looking out for me," as per the outlet.

The MobLand premiere also welcomed other stars, including Irish actress Lisa Dwan and musician Sting, who attended with his daughter, Mickey Sumner. .