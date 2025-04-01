Virginia Giuffre's lawyer breaks silence on her bus crash

Virginia Giuffre's lawyer has just stepped forward with a statement in response to her Instagram video where the accuser of Prince Andrew spoke about having only a few days to live.

According to MailOnline the lawyer in question has revealed that Ms Giuffre's loved ones are still waiting on an update on her health following her earlier revelation about being in renal failure and having only a few days to live because of a bus crash.

Mr Brad Edwards also noted that his client is “in a very bad situation” and thus everyone is “hoping for better news in the coming days.”

For those unversed with Ms Giuffre's earlier revelation she said, “They've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology,' she captioned the photograph.”

“This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won't bore anyone with the details.”