Dubai hosts grand Eid celebration event to honour workers

Dubai government distributes unique gifts among workers to celebrate Eid ul Fitr

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

April 01, 2025

A participant poses with his prize alongside officials from the government of Dubai during a grand Eid celebration event for workers in Dubai, UAE. — Reporter
DUBAI: The government of Dubai organised a remarkable 'Eid Milan' event to honour the contributions of workers in the emirate.

More than 20,000 workers participated in the two-day Eid celebrations held in Al Awir, Dubai, where they enjoyed various entertainment activities, musical performances, and cultural programmes.

Performers entertain the audience at the grand Eid celebration event for workers in Dubai, UAE. — Reporter
As part of the celebrations, special Eid gifts were distributed among the workers, including cars, gold bars, and airline tickets, adding to the festive joy.

Senior officials from Dubai's immigration department, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), joined the workers to celebrate the occasion.

A worker hugs Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, assistant director-general of GDRFA Dubai, after receiving a gold bar at the grand Eid celebration event for workers in Dubai, UAE. — Reporter
Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, assistant director-general of GDRFA Dubai, and Colonel Omar Matar Al Mazaina, assistant director of the Work Regulation Sector of the Dubai Emirate, paid tribute to the efforts of thousands of workers who play a vital role in the emirate's development.

They expressed their gratitude to the labour force, recognising them as key contributors to Dubai's progress.

