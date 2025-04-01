Piers Morgan thinks his photos with Princess Eugenie made Harry angry

Piers Morgan said Prince Harry might have gone completely ballestic after his cousin Princess Eugenie was pictured with him leaving a pub.

He said while discussing the Duke of Sussex with guests on his podcast "Piers Morgan Uncensored".

Harry is in the news after he resigned from his charity Sentebale.

Morgan is known as a staunch opponent of King Charles' youngest son and his wife Meghan Markle.

He also lost his TV job due to criticism on the Duchess of Sussex after the royal couple's departure from the UK.

Princess Eugenie is the daughter of Prince Andrew and considered close to Harry.

She was the first royal to meet Harry and Meghan in US after the couple have moved to California.

Piers Morgan has been known to share his opinions on the royal family, and in an older article in 2021, he praised Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice, calling them "incredibly nice, polite, and good fun."

He also criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, referring to them as "narcissistic, self-pitying, family-abusing, spoiled-brat cousins.