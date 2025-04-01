 
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after major update on King Charles health

King Charles had a restful weekend at Highgrove and arrived at Windsor Castle to start a usual working week of public and private meetings

Lifestyle News Desk
April 01, 2025

Buckingham Palace has made a big announcement after releasing new major update on King Charles health.

The Majesty Magazine took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared palace announcement

It said “NEW: The King will host a reception to recognise those involved in community music across the UK, with a focus on grassroots groups and projects, at Windsor Castle on Thursday, 3rd April. The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will also be present.”

Earlier, royal expert Kate Mansey took to X and shared palace statement about the monarch’s health.

She tweeted, “NEW: Good news about the King's health from Buckingham Palace following his hospital visit last week.

“Aides say that the King had a restful weekend at Highgrove and is going to Windsor Castle to start a usual working week of public and private meetings alongside State duties.”

The new announcement comes days after the King last week was forced to cancel his appointments after suffering "side effects" from his cancer treatment.

Palace had said, "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the king experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.”

