 
Geo News

Mike Tindall shares true feelings about royal title

Mike Tindall wife Zara Tindall had also opened up about not having royal title

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 01, 2025

Mike Tindall shares true feelings about royal title

Mike Tindall, the son-in-law of Princess Anne, has expressed his true feelings about becoming a prince in bold response.

According to the Closer UK, via GB News, Zara Tindall’s husband made his feelings clear after he was asked about receiving the royal title.

Tindall said: "I would definitely turn that down."

In an interview with Closer UK, the former rugby player expressed satisfaction with his current status, free from the constraints of a royal title.

Previously, Zara Tindall had also opened up about not having royal title.

She had told The Total Sport podcast: "From my point of view, I was obviously very lucky that my mother didn't give us any titles, so I really commend her on that."

Zara credited her family's influence on her work ethic, adding: "We were very lucky that we got to do it a bit our own way."

"I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles," she also told Vanity Fair in the past.

Meghan Markle's intentions to become number one royal in US exposed video
Meghan Markle's intentions to become number one royal in US exposed
Virginia Giuffre's family shares new update on her health
Virginia Giuffre's family shares new update on her health
Queen Camilla seen supporting brother's charity without King Charles
Queen Camilla seen supporting brother's charity without King Charles
Inside Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's plans to milk engagement for fame video
Inside Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's plans to milk engagement for fame
Palace shares King Charles first photo after hospital stay
Palace shares King Charles first photo after hospital stay
Rami Malek reveals what he thought after 'watching Daniel Craig'
Rami Malek reveals what he thought after 'watching Daniel Craig'
'Doctor Who' star defends show against woke backlash
'Doctor Who' star defends show against woke backlash
Duke of Gloucester visits Sussex ahead of major appearance with King Charles
Duke of Gloucester visits Sussex ahead of major appearance with King Charles