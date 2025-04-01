Mike Tindall shares true feelings about royal title

Mike Tindall, the son-in-law of Princess Anne, has expressed his true feelings about becoming a prince in bold response.

According to the Closer UK, via GB News, Zara Tindall’s husband made his feelings clear after he was asked about receiving the royal title.

Tindall said: "I would definitely turn that down."

In an interview with Closer UK, the former rugby player expressed satisfaction with his current status, free from the constraints of a royal title.

Previously, Zara Tindall had also opened up about not having royal title.

She had told The Total Sport podcast: "From my point of view, I was obviously very lucky that my mother didn't give us any titles, so I really commend her on that."

Zara credited her family's influence on her work ethic, adding: "We were very lucky that we got to do it a bit our own way."

"I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles," she also told Vanity Fair in the past.