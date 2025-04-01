Bill Murray recalls meeting Bruce Willis before 'Die Hard'

Bill Murray met Bruce Willis before his hit film 'Die Hard' and rise to fame

Bill Murray still remembers the first time he met Bruce Willis.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday, March 31, Murray, 74, recounted meeting Willis in the late 1970s. At the time, the Die Hard star worked behind the scenes on Saturday Night Live.

“Bruce Willis was a page at NBC when I was on Saturday Night Live," the Scrooged star told host Andy Cohen and fellow guest Naomi Watts.

"This sounds like insane s---, but his job was to come and go to the dressing rooms and refill the M&Ms and pretzels kind of thing in the actors’ rooms,” Murray revealed.

“I remember when I met him after he was already a successful guy, he said you and Gilda [Radner] were nice to me,” the Emmy winner shared. "I always thought 'Okay, I'm good with this guy.' He was a good guy."

"I got to work with and have a wonderful time with [him],” Murray said of Willis, who’s suffering from dementia.

“Bruce Willis is a good guy, a good f–--ing guy. He was a good friend,” Murray added.

Bill Murray was a cast member on SNL from 1977 to 1980. He later costarred with Bruce Willis in Moonrise Kingdom in 2012.